5.0-magnitude quake hits Vancouver Island, Canada Region -- GFZ

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 jolted Vancouver Island, Canada Region at 0606 GMT on Thursday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 50.29 degrees north latitude and 129.63 degrees west longitude.