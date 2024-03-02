Open Menu

5.1-magnitude Quake Hits Tonga Islands -- GFZ

Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2024 | 12:10 PM

5.1-magnitude quake hits Tonga Islands -- GFZ

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 jolted Tonga Islands at 05:54:25 GMT on Saturday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 291.9 km, was initially determined to be at 17.95 degrees south latitude and 174.90 degrees west longitude.

