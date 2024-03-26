Open Menu

5.4-magnitude Quake Hits 108 Km SSE Of Pangai, Tonga -- USGS

Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2024 | 03:20 PM

5.4-magnitude quake hits 108 km SSE of Pangai, Tonga -- USGS

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 jolted 108 km SSE of Pangai, Tonga at 0937 GMT on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 20.69 degrees south latitude and 173.87 degrees west longitude.

