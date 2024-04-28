Open Menu

Rare Footage Captures Wild Giant Pandas Mating In NW China

Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Rare footage captures wild giant pandas mating in NW China

LANZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Rare footage of wild giant pandas mating was captured by an infrared camera in the Giant Panda National Park's Baishuijiang area in northwest China's Gansu Province on Saturday.

Five video clips recorded the mating of two adult giant pandas in the area on Saturday evening, according to the park's Baishuijiang management bureau.

"The mating season for wild giant pandas is typically from March to May, during which they engage in courtship through scent marking and olfactory cues," said He Liwen, who works with the bureau.

The footage revealed a victorious male giant panda, slightly limping, following a successful courtship, which also indicated the intense competition for mates, He added.

According to the fourth nationwide survey, there are 132 wild giant pandas in Gansu Province, among which 110 reside in the Baishuijiang area.

"This is the first time we have captured such clear and direct images of wild giant pandas mating," He said. "In recent years, with the improvement of their habitat, the activity range of wild giant pandas has further expanded."

