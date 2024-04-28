Rare Footage Captures Wild Giant Pandas Mating In NW China
Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2024 | 03:10 PM
LANZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Rare footage of wild giant pandas mating was captured by an infrared camera in the Giant Panda National Park's Baishuijiang area in northwest China's Gansu Province on Saturday.
Five video clips recorded the mating of two adult giant pandas in the area on Saturday evening, according to the park's Baishuijiang management bureau.
"The mating season for wild giant pandas is typically from March to May, during which they engage in courtship through scent marking and olfactory cues," said He Liwen, who works with the bureau.
The footage revealed a victorious male giant panda, slightly limping, following a successful courtship, which also indicated the intense competition for mates, He added.
According to the fourth nationwide survey, there are 132 wild giant pandas in Gansu Province, among which 110 reside in the Baishuijiang area.
"This is the first time we have captured such clear and direct images of wild giant pandas mating," He said. "In recent years, with the improvement of their habitat, the activity range of wild giant pandas has further expanded."
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024
Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day
Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand
Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three police officers dead
PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boost economic ties
England clinch third successive Women's Six Nations Grand Slam
DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices
Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League
02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police
Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory over New Zealand
Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses bilateral cooperation, Chinese ..
More Stories From World
-
Thai king approves new finance minister for cabinet reshuffle7 minutes ago
-
China's online literature users exceed 500 million17 minutes ago
-
Philippines suspends in-person school due to heat, jeepney strike27 minutes ago
-
Saudi team claims top Prize at Harvard Health Hackathon for innovative Cancer Navigation Platform27 minutes ago
-
6.5 magnitude earthquake strikes in sea off Indonesia's Java island27 minutes ago
-
NE China port resumes passenger ferry service with ROK37 minutes ago
-
Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives in China: state media37 minutes ago
-
Iraqi Prime Minister arrives in Riyadh for World Economic Forum Special Meeting37 minutes ago
-
Mawani Strengthens Saudi Arabia’s Trade links with New Evergreen TPA Shipping Service47 minutes ago
-
2024 ZGC Forum: Global collaboration emphasized in energy transformation1 hour ago
-
China's ecological environment improves steadily in Q11 hour ago
-
Strong tornado hits China's Guangzhou1 hour ago