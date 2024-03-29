6.0-magnitude Quake Hits Southern Greece
Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2024 | 12:50 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) -- An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 jolted Southern Greece at 0712 GMT on Friday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences said.
