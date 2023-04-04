Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

6.2-magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off Eastern Philippines

Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2023 | 08:18 PM

6.2-magnitude earthquake strikes off eastern Philippines

An evacuation order was issued to coastal dwellers on a remote Philippine island Tuesday after a 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck in the ocean off the archipelago, triggering a tsunami warning

Manila, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :An evacuation order was issued to coastal dwellers on a remote Philippine island Tuesday after a 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck in the ocean off the archipelago, triggering a tsunami warning.

The shallow quake hit around 9:00 pm (1300 GMT) about 120 kilometres (74 miles) from Catanduanes Island, off the main island of Luzon, the US Geological Survey said.

Shallow quakes tend to cause more damage than deeper ones, but so far there have been no immediate reports of damage on Catanduanes.

But the state seismological agency said the quake had caused a "minor sea-level disturbance" and warned tsunami waves of less than a metre high above normal tides would reach Catanduanes and Samar islands.

Local disaster officers have been instructed to "ask those living near the sea to evacuate first to higher ground," said Luis Surtida, Catanduanes provincial disaster officer.

So far, there were no reports of significant damage to buildings or infrastructure on Catanduanes.

"It wasn't that strong to generate damage," said Prince Obo, a disaster officer in Catanduanes's Gigmoto municipality.

Obo said he was at home when the quake struck. He waited until the building stopped shaking before joining his neighbours outside.

"I have action figures in my cabinet which moved, but they didn't fall," he told AFP.

Police Corporal Rodin Balcueva said the quake was "quite strong" in Pandan municipality, on the northern tip of Catanduanes.

"We hid beneath our tables," Balcueva told AFP.

- 'Ring of Fire' - Quakes are a regular occurrence in the Philippines, which sits along the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic and volcanic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

Most of the earthquakes are too weak to be felt by humans, but strong and destructive ones come at random with no technology available to predict when and where they will happen.

The nation's civil defence office regularly holds drills simulating earthquakes along active fault lines.

The last major quake was in the northern Philippines in October.

The 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit the mountain town of Dolores in Abra province, injuring several people, damaging buildings and cutting power to most of the region.

A 7.0-magnitude quake in mountainous Abra last July triggered landslides and ground fissures, killing 11 people.

Related Topics

Tsunami Fire Earthquake Technology Dolores Obo Japan Philippines July October From Cabinet Asia

Recent Stories

NA voices full support to govt in bringing politic ..

NA voices full support to govt in bringing political, economic stability

5 minutes ago
 Credit Suisse chiefs say sorry to angry shareholde ..

Credit Suisse chiefs say sorry to angry shareholders

4 minutes ago
 Profiteers fined for over charging in Hyderabad

Profiteers fined for over charging in Hyderabad

7 minutes ago
 Stocks mixed on hopes of rate pause despite oil su ..

Stocks mixed on hopes of rate pause despite oil surge

4 minutes ago
 Iraq, Kurdish region sign accord to resume oil exp ..

Iraq, Kurdish region sign accord to resume oil exports

7 minutes ago
 Ireland strike after making 214 in Bangladesh Test ..

Ireland strike after making 214 in Bangladesh Test

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.