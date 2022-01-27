UrduPoint.com

6.2-magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off Tonga

January 27, 2022

6.2-magnitude earthquake strikes off Tonga

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake occurred off the coast of Tonga at 0640 GMT on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey said, with no immediate reports of damage

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :A 6.2-magnitude earthquake occurred off the coast of Tonga at 0640 GMT on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey said, with no immediate reports of damage.

The epicentre of the strong quake was 219 kilometres (136 miles) northwest of Pangai, a town on the remote island of Lifuka, at a depth of 14.

5 kilometres.

There were no immediate reports of the quake being felt in Tonga or neighbouring Fiji.

The area has seen daily earthquake activity since Tonga's Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai erupted earlier this month.

