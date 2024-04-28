Open Menu

6.5 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes In Sea Off Indonesia's Java Island

Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2024 | 02:50 PM

6.5 magnitude earthquake strikes in sea off Indonesia's Java island

ANKARA / ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) At least four people were injured after a powerful magnitude 6.5 earthquake jolted the island of Java, Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency (BMKG) said on Sunday.

The epicenter of the quake was about 150 kilometers (93.2 miles) south of Garut, West Java, at a depth of 68.3 kilometers below the surface.

Several buildings were also damaged due to the quake, local media reported.

The tremor, which the United States Geological Survey recorded at a magnitude of 6.

1, was felt in the capital Jakarta and adjoining Bandung, West Java, prompting evacuations while authorities issued no tsunami alert.

Indonesia experiences frequent earthquakes as it is located on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," a tectonic belt of volcanoes and earthquakes.

A magnitude 6.2 quake jolted Sulawesi island in January 2021, killing over 100 people and leaving thousands homeless.

Some 2,200 people were killed after a separate magnitude 7.5 quake and subsequent tsunami in 2018.

Related Topics

Injured Tsunami Fire Earthquake Alert Bandung Jakarta Indonesia United States January Sunday 2018 Media

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the se ..

Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day

16 hours ago
 Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 agai ..

Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand

16 hours ago
 Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three po ..

Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three police officers dead

16 hours ago
 PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boos ..

PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boost economic ties

16 hours ago
England clinch third successive Women's Six Nation ..

England clinch third successive Women's Six Nations Grand Slam

16 hours ago
 DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices

DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices

16 hours ago
 Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League

Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League

16 hours ago
 02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police

02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police

16 hours ago
 Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory o ..

Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory over New Zealand

16 hours ago
 Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses b ..

Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses bilateral cooperation, Chinese ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From World