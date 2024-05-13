Death Toll From Floods In Brazil Rises To 144
Sumaira FH Published May 13, 2024 | 01:20 PM
BOGOTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) The death toll from floods caused by heavy rains in Brazil has risen to 144, authorities said Sunday.
Following heavy rains that have been affecting the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul since last week, loss of life and property is steadily increasing.
According to the state’s civil defense agency, 125 people are still missing.
The number of injured has risen to 800, and more than 2.1 million people have been affected.
Additionally, the statement noted that more than 620,000 people have been displaced.
At least 81,000 people have been accommodated in churches, schools and sports halls as search and rescue operations continue following the disaster.
Rio Grande do Sul Gov. Eduardo Leite in a statement on May 3 noted there were still areas that officials could not reach.
"We are going through an extremely exceptional situation. This is not just a critical event; it is the most devastating event in the history of the state," he said.
Leite announced a "state of disaster" for 180 days due to the magnitude of the tragedy and highlighted efforts to evacuate victims.
Recent Stories
PM directs to use technology for making wheat procurement process transparent
Foreign firm brings 200MW solar energy to Pakistan
Deputy PM arrives in Beijing, China
PCB Chairman Naqvi meets Irish counterpart Brian Mac Neice
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2024
DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2025
Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts and crafts journey at SCRF 2024
"Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut at SCRF 2024
Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharjah Children’s Reading
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024
More Stories From World
-
Tokyo stocks close lower15 seconds ago
-
Cambodia's famed Kampot pepper withers in scorching heatwave10 minutes ago
-
Sweden's small game studios punching above their weight10 minutes ago
-
Atalanta close in on Champions League, Bologna and Juve qualify10 minutes ago
-
Voting begins in parliamentary elections in Kashmir10 minutes ago
-
Germany eyes huge party as it hosts Euro 2024 amid global turmoil20 minutes ago
-
Third time could prove lucky for aurora viewers around the world30 minutes ago
-
Interior Ministry, SDAIA introduce mobile verification device for Makkah Route initiative’s benefi ..40 minutes ago
-
Finance Minister Heads Kingdom’s delegation in preparatory meeting of Economic and Social Council ..1 hour ago
-
Cold lava flood leaves 37 dead, 17 missing in Indonesia1 hour ago
-
Deputy PM Ishaq Dar arrives in Beijing on official visit1 hour ago
-
In US national parks, a historical wound begins to heal2 hours ago