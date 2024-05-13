Open Menu

Death Toll From Floods In Brazil Rises To 144

Published May 13, 2024

BOGOTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) The death toll from floods caused by heavy rains in Brazil has risen to 144, authorities said Sunday.

Following heavy rains that have been affecting the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul since last week, loss of life and property is steadily increasing.

According to the state’s civil defense agency, 125 people are still missing.

The number of injured has risen to 800, and more than 2.1 million people have been affected.

Additionally, the statement noted that more than 620,000 people have been displaced.

At least 81,000 people have been accommodated in churches, schools and sports halls as search and rescue operations continue following the disaster.

Rio Grande do Sul Gov. Eduardo Leite in a statement on May 3 noted there were still areas that officials could not reach.

"We are going through an extremely exceptional situation. This is not just a critical event; it is the most devastating event in the history of the state," he said.

Leite announced a "state of disaster" for 180 days due to the magnitude of the tragedy and highlighted efforts to evacuate victims.

