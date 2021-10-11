6.9-magnitude Quake Hits 114 Km E Of Chignik, Alaska -- USGS
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 04:34 PM
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.9 jolted 114 km east of Chignik, Alaska at 09:10 GMT on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said
BEIJING, Oct. 11 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.9 jolted 114 km east of Chignik, Alaska at 09:10 GMT on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 69.1 km, was initially determined to be at 56.2584 degrees north latitude and 156.5532 degrees west longitude.