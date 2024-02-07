8 killed, several injured in Pishin explosion

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) At least eight people were killed and several others injured after an explosion in Khanozai Tehsil of district Pishin, Balochistan on Wednesday.

According to police and civil administration, the incident occurred near an election office of constituency PB 47.

The rescue and law enforcement agencies rushed to the scene and cordoned off the area. The injured persons were being transported to a nearby hospital for medical attention, a private news channel reported.