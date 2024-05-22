Dera Ombudsman’s office delivers justice, relief to woman

On the orders of the Federal Ombudsman Regional Office Dera Ismail Khan, a woman received pension’s arrears from the Post Office Peshawar

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) On the orders of the Federal Ombudsman Regional Office Dera Ismail Khan, a woman received pension’s arrears from the Post Office Peshawar.

According to spokesman of Dera Ombudsman Office a woman had submitted an application with the Federal Ombudsman regional office Dera Ismail Khan that Post Office Peshawar had not been paying her pension arrears amounting to Rs 8,45,000 since 2019.

Soon after receiving the application, Incharge Regional office of Federal Ombudsman, Dera Ismail Khan Sang Marjan Mehsud ordered an inquiry and got details about the case from officials of the Post Office Peshawar after summoning them to his office.

As a result, the Post Office Peshawar’s account officer transformed the pending amount of pension arrears of Rs845000 to the applicant’s bank account. The woman expressed gratitude to Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmed Qureshi and Regional Officer Sang Marjan Mehsud for their assistance in receiving her rightful pension arrears pending over the last five years.

Regional Office Incharge Sang Marjan Mehsud stated that the institution under the leadership of Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi had always extended relief to masses by providing them free and speedy justice.