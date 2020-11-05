About 2Mln People From BRICS Member States Visited St. Petersburg in 2019 - Official

(@FahadShabbir)

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) About 2 million tourists from member states of BRICS ” Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa ” have visited Russia's St. Petersburg in 2019, Deputy Chair of the St. Petersburg Committee for Tourism Development Nana Gvichia said on Thursday at the second International Municipal BRICS Forum.

"Last year has shown that flows between our five countries have begun to increase. Last year, St. Petersburg received more than 4.5 million foreign tourists, of which about 2 million were guests from your countries, which was very important to us," Gvichia said at an online session.

Within the context, the official noted the importance of introducing an electronic visa for foreigners who visit Russia and, in particular, St. Petersburg.

Current eight-day e-visas are free of charge and valid for visiting St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region, as well as the Kaliningrad Region and the Far East. However, their issuance has been suspended from March due to the pandemic.

Starting January 1, 2021, a new electronic visa system will be introduced, which will allow citizens of 53 countries to apply for electronic visas for short-term trips to Russia of up to 16 days.