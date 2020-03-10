About 6,500 Russians Currently Traveling in Israel Despite Quarantine Measures - Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) About 6,500 Russian tourists are currently spending holidays in Israel despite the harsh quarantine measures introduced as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus, an Israeli Tourism Ministry official said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu introduced a mandatory two-week quarantine for everyone arriving from abroad.

"There are about 84,000 tourists from across the world in Israel, including about 6,500 Russians. Despite the additional measures related to quarantine, all tourists continue their holidays in Eilat, the Dead Sea, Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and other popular places," Vladimir Shklyar, the director of the department of the Israeli Ministry of Tourism in Russia, said in a statement.

Shklyar has previously voiced his support for Israel's quarantine measures despite the financial losses to the country's tourism sector.

According to the latest data from the Israeli Health Ministry, 50 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the country.