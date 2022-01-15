Activists freed but Egypt repression still 'systematic'

(@FahadShabbir)

Egypt has recently freed several prominent political detainees, raising hopes for an easing of a sweeping crackdown on dissent. But for rights activists, repression remains "systematic" and there is no relaxation in sight

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 )

The Arab world's most populous country, with 102 million residents, draws regular criticism over its rights record.

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has progressively silenced dissent, but last year it appeared things were changing.

Sisi was elected in May 2014 after leading the military ouster of elected Islamist president Mohamed Morsi the previous year.