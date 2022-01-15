UrduPoint.com

Activists Freed But Egypt Repression Still 'systematic'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 15, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Activists freed but Egypt repression still 'systematic'

Egypt has recently freed several prominent political detainees, raising hopes for an easing of a sweeping crackdown on dissent. But for rights activists, repression remains "systematic" and there is no relaxation in sight

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :Egypt has recently freed several prominent political detainees, raising hopes for an easing of a sweeping crackdown on dissent. But for rights activists, repression remains "systematic" and there is no relaxation in sight.

The Arab world's most populous country, with 102 million residents, draws regular criticism over its rights record.

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has progressively silenced dissent, but last year it appeared things were changing.

Sisi was elected in May 2014 after leading the military ouster of elected Islamist president Mohamed Morsi the previous year.

Related Topics

World Egypt May Million Arab

Recent Stories

Bipin Rawat turned Kashmir valley into a hell, Mus ..

Bipin Rawat turned Kashmir valley into a hell, Mushaal

1 minute ago
 Govt to disburse Rs 50 bln to youth under business ..

Govt to disburse Rs 50 bln to youth under business loans scheme this year

1 minute ago
 Japan Confirms First Omicron-Related Death - Repor ..

Japan Confirms First Omicron-Related Death - Reports

1 minute ago
 Russia Confirms 27,179 New Cases of COVID-19 in Pa ..

Russia Confirms 27,179 New Cases of COVID-19 in Past 24 Hours - Federal Response ..

35 minutes ago
 Show cause notice served on EE PHE Rajanpur

Show cause notice served on EE PHE Rajanpur

35 minutes ago
 PYCA calls for immediate implementation of KP Dom ..

PYCA calls for immediate implementation of KP Domestic Violence Act

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.