Open Menu

Tabloid Head Wanted To 'protect' Trump From Salacious Stories

Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Tabloid head wanted to 'protect' Trump from salacious stories

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Donald Trump's defense team vied to probe holes in a key witness's recollection during the former president's criminal trial Thursday, after jurors heard days of testimony regarding a plot to kill salacious stories that could have thwarted the Republican's 2016 White House bid.

Former tabloid publisher David Pecker has been on the stand for three days in the trial of Trump, whom prosecutors accuse of falsifying business records to pay off adult film actress Stormy Daniels in exchange for her silence over an alleged 2006 sexual encounter that could have derailed his 2016 campaign.

He is the first former US head of state to face criminal charges. The high-stakes trial demands Trump report to the drafty Manhattan courtroom multiple times a week, less than seven months before his likely election rematch with President Joe Biden.

Prosecutors say Trump engaged in "election fraud" by having his then-personal lawyer Michael Cohen make a $130,000 payment to Daniels on the eve of the 2016 election.

The latest testimony from 72-year-old Pecker -- whose outlets included the National Enquirer -- points to a hush money payment to Karen McDougal, a former Playboy model, that was a precursor to the Daniels saga.

"I wanted to protect my company, I wanted to protect myself and I wanted also to protect Donald Trump," Pecker nonchalantly told jurors, providing a clear statement that his efforts with the candidate and Cohen were geared at influencing the presidential election -- which eventually saw the real estate mogul take the White House over Hillary Clinton.

As he began the defense's cross-examination, Emil Bove sought to ruffle Pecker by noting timeline inconsistencies, while also casting the "catch and kill" tactics described by prosecutors as "business as usual."

Cross-examination will continue Friday.

Related Topics

Election Film And Movies Exchange Business White House Hillary Clinton Company Trump David Manhattan Money Criminals 2016 From

Recent Stories

PTI to stage nationwide protests against alleged e ..

PTI to stage nationwide protests against alleged electoral frauds

2 hours ago
 Senate continues discussion on Presidential addres ..

Senate continues discussion on Presidential address to Joint Sitting of Parliame ..

3 hours ago
 Masood Khan calls for Pak-US cooperation for regio ..

Masood Khan calls for Pak-US cooperation for regional peace

3 hours ago
 Interior Minister starts Margalla Trail Patrol for ..

Interior Minister starts Margalla Trail Patrol for security

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2024

6 hours ago
ICC Womens T20 World Cup Qualifier, Match 2: Irela ..

ICC Womens T20 World Cup Qualifier, Match 2: Ireland Women open with Comfortable ..

10 hours ago
 Robinson, bowlers help New Zealand go 2-1 up again ..

Robinson, bowlers help New Zealand go 2-1 up against Pakistan

16 hours ago
 Shahzeb Chachar to hold khuli kachehri on April 26

Shahzeb Chachar to hold khuli kachehri on April 26

16 hours ago
 Heatwave amid Israel's aggression in Gaza brings n ..

Heatwave amid Israel's aggression in Gaza brings new misery, disease risk

16 hours ago
 Tourism must change, mayor says as Venice launches ..

Tourism must change, mayor says as Venice launches entry fee

16 hours ago
 Court adjourns Judicial Complex attack case till M ..

Court adjourns Judicial Complex attack case till May 17

16 hours ago

More Stories From World