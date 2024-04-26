Tabloid Head Wanted To 'protect' Trump From Salacious Stories
Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2024 | 03:20 PM
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Donald Trump's defense team vied to probe holes in a key witness's recollection during the former president's criminal trial Thursday, after jurors heard days of testimony regarding a plot to kill salacious stories that could have thwarted the Republican's 2016 White House bid.
Former tabloid publisher David Pecker has been on the stand for three days in the trial of Trump, whom prosecutors accuse of falsifying business records to pay off adult film actress Stormy Daniels in exchange for her silence over an alleged 2006 sexual encounter that could have derailed his 2016 campaign.
He is the first former US head of state to face criminal charges. The high-stakes trial demands Trump report to the drafty Manhattan courtroom multiple times a week, less than seven months before his likely election rematch with President Joe Biden.
Prosecutors say Trump engaged in "election fraud" by having his then-personal lawyer Michael Cohen make a $130,000 payment to Daniels on the eve of the 2016 election.
The latest testimony from 72-year-old Pecker -- whose outlets included the National Enquirer -- points to a hush money payment to Karen McDougal, a former Playboy model, that was a precursor to the Daniels saga.
"I wanted to protect my company, I wanted to protect myself and I wanted also to protect Donald Trump," Pecker nonchalantly told jurors, providing a clear statement that his efforts with the candidate and Cohen were geared at influencing the presidential election -- which eventually saw the real estate mogul take the White House over Hillary Clinton.
As he began the defense's cross-examination, Emil Bove sought to ruffle Pecker by noting timeline inconsistencies, while also casting the "catch and kill" tactics described by prosecutors as "business as usual."
Cross-examination will continue Friday.
Recent Stories
PTI to stage nationwide protests against alleged electoral frauds
Senate continues discussion on Presidential address to Joint Sitting of Parliame ..
Masood Khan calls for Pak-US cooperation for regional peace
Interior Minister starts Margalla Trail Patrol for security
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2024
ICC Womens T20 World Cup Qualifier, Match 2: Ireland Women open with Comfortable ..
Robinson, bowlers help New Zealand go 2-1 up against Pakistan
Shahzeb Chachar to hold khuli kachehri on April 26
Heatwave amid Israel's aggression in Gaza brings new misery, disease risk
Tourism must change, mayor says as Venice launches entry fee
Court adjourns Judicial Complex attack case till May 17
More Stories From World
-
Iron ore futures close higher4 minutes ago
-
Kenyan rugby player turned TikTok star cooks to fight depression14 minutes ago
-
Guangdong carbon market closes higher14 minutes ago
-
Sugar futures close higher14 minutes ago
-
Nuggets push Lakers to brink as Embiid's 50 points lead Sixers over Knicks24 minutes ago
-
China high-tech capacity exposes overcapacity mantra in green energy34 minutes ago
-
Golf: PGA Zurich Classic of New Orleans scores44 minutes ago
-
Cybersecurity firm Darktrace accepts $5 bn takeover1 hour ago
-
Clean energy drives massive BHP takeover bid2 hours ago
-
Copper price tops $10,000 for first time in two years2 hours ago
-
Ukraine agriculture minister held for alleged corruption2 hours ago
-
China calls Germany spy claims 'pure fabrication'2 hours ago