Afghan Official Warns Attacks on Educational Sites May Cause Expansion of Insurgency

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) Afghan Second Vice President Sarwar Danesh has warned on Tuesday that continued attacks on religious and educational institutions in the country may cause the expansion of insurgent movements, which in turn, will lead to further foreign interventions.

Danesh made the comments during a meeting with Ross Wilson, the US charge d'affaires in Afghanistan, referring to the suicide bomb attack near an education center in Kabul on Saturday that left at least 20 people dead.

"I emphasized if targeted attacks continue on religious and educational centers of a specific group of people, it may cause expansion of radical movements in other forms and pave the way for more foreign interventions that would have grave consequences for everyone," Danesh wrote on Twitter.

The Afghan official also said there was growing pessimism among the country's population towards the peace process, given that violence has increased since the US and the Taliban signed a peace deal this past February.

The US-Taliban deal paved the way for the beginning of intra-Afghan talks between the government and the militant group, which began in the Qatari capital of Doha on September 12. Both parties have expressed their desire to reach a secure and lasting ceasefire, although armed clashes and bomb blasts continue to ravage the country.