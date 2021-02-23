Afghan President Discusses Peace Process With Uzbek Foreign Minister - Kabul

UrduPoint.com
Tue 23rd February 2021

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulla Aripov have discussed the development of relations between the two countries, as well as the ongoing peace process in the conflict-torn nation during a meeting, the Afghan presidential palace said on Tuesday

The agenda also included the implementation of the 2019 agreement between the two Central Asian countries aimed at boosting cooperation in the economic and cultural fields, the statement added.

"During the meeting, the two sides discussed the development of relations between Afghanistan and Uzbekistan, regional cooperation and the Afghan peace process," the presidential palace said in a statement.

The Uzbek foreign minister, in turn, stressed the need to reduce violence in Afghanistan and establish lasting peace, the presidential palace said.

The intra-Afghan peace negotiations were launched in Qatar's Doha back in September. Both sides have announced that they agreed on the framework of the talks, allowing for discussions on substantive issues to kick off. At the same time, clashes between the government forces and the Taliban opposition movement, as well as bomb explosions, continue to ravage the country.

