Afghanistan reports 60 COVID-19 cases, 35,988 in total

Public Health Ministry of Afghanistan has registered 60 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, totaling the number of patients infected with the disease to 35,988 in the country, said a ministry's statement released Friday

KABUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :

According to the statement, 14 new deaths were recorded, bringing the number of COVID-19 related deaths to 1,225 since outbreak of the pandemic in February in the country.

A total of 52 more patients have recovered, bringing the number of recovery to 24,537 in Afghanistan, the statement added.

The public health ministry on Thursday reported 201 cases of COVID-19 within 24 hours. However, Afghan health officials have urged the public to follow the public health ministry's advises and wear mask whenever go to markets or in public places.

