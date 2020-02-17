Afghanistan to reveal long-delayed election results in 'days': IEC

Afghanistan will announce the long-delayed results from its presidential election within "three to four days", a spokesman for the election commission said Monday, nearly five months after polls were held in the war-torn country

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :Afghanistan will announce the long-delayed results from its presidential election within "three to four days", a spokesman for the election commission said Monday, nearly five months after polls were held in the war-torn country.

In December, the election commission announced that incumbent President Ashraf Ghani hadwon a slim majority of 50.64 percent in the September 28 poll. His closest rival, Abdullah Abdullah,alleged vote-rigging, forcing a recount.