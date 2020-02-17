UrduPoint.com
Afghanistan To Reveal Long-delayed Election Results In 'days': IEC

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 03:34 PM

Afghanistan will announce the long-delayed results from its presidential election within "three to four days", a spokesman for the election commission said Monday, nearly five months after polls were held in the war-torn country

Afghanistan will announce the long-delayed results from its presidential election within "three to four days", a spokesman for the election commission said Monday, nearly five months after polls were held in the war-torn country.

In December, the election commission announced that incumbent President Ashraf Ghani hadwon a slim majority of 50.64 percent in the September 28 poll. His closest rival, Abdullah Abdullah,alleged vote-rigging, forcing a recount.

Your Thoughts and Comments

