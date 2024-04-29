Open Menu

COMSTECH Linking Chinese Institutions With OIC World: Prof. Choudhary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 29, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Coordinator General COMSTECH, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary Monday said that COMSTECH had started capacity building programs with Chinese institutions to link the OIC world with the People's Republic of China

He was briefing Chinese media personnel here at the COMSTECH.

Prof. Choudhary informed that one of the root causes of lagging behind in Science and Technology (S&T) is absence of trained researchers and technical personnel in various fields of science and technology with emphasis on health.

To meet this challenge, the Hunan University of Chinese Medicine and OIC- COMSTECH have joined hands to offer technicians training on various medical and STEM fields for S&T capacity building.

Prof. Choudhary informed that the first phase of this program has two components, technician training program, and Post-Doc study at Hunan University.

He informed that COMSTECH was in the process of initiating similar programs with Ningbo University and Xinjiang Medical University.

COMSTECH has already established a joint program with Huawei Technologies China in the field of cybersecurity.

Program Manager COMSTECH, Khazima Muazim briefed the audience in detail on the COMSTECH – Hunan University of Chinese Medicine Joint S&T Cooperation.

She said that the Hunan University of Chinese Medicine and OIC- COMSTECH had joined hands to offer technicians training on various medical and STEM fields for S&T capacity building.

She informed that 13 scholars with diverse educational and professional background from Sudan, Indonesia, Pakistan, Cameron, Egypt, Kazakhstan and Bangladesh had been selected under this program.

She informed that special preference had been given to female candidates.

She said that the training program was set to begin in May which encompassed training on NMR, MRI and training in Ethno medicine Innovation and traditional Chinese medicine. Technical visits will also be part of this training program, she said.

