JUI-F Chief Expresses Concerns About State Of Democracy In Pakistan
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 29, 2024 | 06:04 PM
Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman says that the politicians have compromised democracy for their personal gains.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 29th, 2024) Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, the Chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F), expressed concerns about the state of democracy in Pakistan, accusing political leaders of compromising it for personal gain.
Addressing the National Assembly session on Monday, Maulana Fazl emphasized the urgent need for reflection on Pakistan's current standing. He lamented the inability of political parties, including his own, to effectively engage in election campaigns and connect with the public. Now that the elections are over, he remarked, there seems to be no imminent threat, allowing for critical assessment.
Questioning the credibility of the parliament, Maulana Fazl highlighted the prevailing law and order challenges in the country. He raised doubts about whether the current parliament truly represents the people or is under the influence of external forces, hinting at the involvement of the establishment in its management.
Expressing frustration over the legislative process, Maulana Fazl stated that lawmakers seem powerless to enact laws independently, raising concerns about accountability in a country marred by insecurity.
Claiming insider information, Maulana Fazl alleged that the recent assemblies were "sold off," with individuals lacking allegiance to Pakistan's founding ideology occupying seats of power.
Despite his reservations, Maulana Fazl advocated for allowing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hold public gatherings, emphasizing the importance of democratic rights.
Reflecting on the vision of Pakistan's founder, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Maulana Fazl lamented the perceived shift towards secularism in the country, questioning the nation's current trajectory.
Recent Stories
Four terrorists involved in suicide attack on Chinese in Besham arrested
SIC chief asks PTI leaders to resign from assemblies
Pakistan working tirelessly to eradicate polio from country: PM
IHC Justice Sattar dismisses pleas moved by FIA, PEMRA and PTA in audio leaks ca ..
Gillespie, Kirsten feature in 48th edition of PCB Podcast
Security forces kill four terrorists in Tank
Fake immoral video of Ducky Bhai's wife goes on viral on social media
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024
Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh Minister orders urgent action to address facilities shortage in district Matiari6 minutes ago
-
President confers Nishan-i-Imitaz (M) upon Commander Turkish Land Forces7 minutes ago
-
Police claim to arrest accused involved in blind murder case7 minutes ago
-
Nine illegal arm holders arrested16 minutes ago
-
MD Cholistan Development Authority pays surprise visit to various offices16 minutes ago
-
Nazeer urges MNAs from Balochistan to educate masses against gas theft17 minutes ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal highlights role of engineering in developed world17 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 5 suspects selling drug17 minutes ago
-
Commander Turkish Land Forces calls on Defence Minister27 minutes ago
-
YCA delegation meets medical superintendents27 minutes ago
-
5 stolen motorcycles recovered28 minutes ago
-
Continual heavy rains paralyze daily life in AJK28 minutes ago