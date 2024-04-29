JUI-F chief expresses concerns about state of democracy in Pakistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman says that the politicians have compromised democracy for their personal gains.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 29th, 2024) Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, the Chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F), expressed concerns about the state of democracy in Pakistan, accusing political leaders of compromising it for personal gain.

Addressing the National Assembly session on Monday, Maulana Fazl emphasized the urgent need for reflection on Pakistan's current standing. He lamented the inability of political parties, including his own, to effectively engage in election campaigns and connect with the public. Now that the elections are over, he remarked, there seems to be no imminent threat, allowing for critical assessment.

Questioning the credibility of the parliament, Maulana Fazl highlighted the prevailing law and order challenges in the country. He raised doubts about whether the current parliament truly represents the people or is under the influence of external forces, hinting at the involvement of the establishment in its management.

Expressing frustration over the legislative process, Maulana Fazl stated that lawmakers seem powerless to enact laws independently, raising concerns about accountability in a country marred by insecurity.

Claiming insider information, Maulana Fazl alleged that the recent assemblies were "sold off," with individuals lacking allegiance to Pakistan's founding ideology occupying seats of power.

Despite his reservations, Maulana Fazl advocated for allowing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hold public gatherings, emphasizing the importance of democratic rights.

Reflecting on the vision of Pakistan's founder, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Maulana Fazl lamented the perceived shift towards secularism in the country, questioning the nation's current trajectory.