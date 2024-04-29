Prof. Ahmad Rafique Akhtar visits NUML

Renowned Islamic Scholar & Philosopher Prof. Ahmad Rafique Akhtar visited National University of Modern Languages (NUML) on Monday and delivered a lecture on “Khas hy tarkeeb main qaum-i-Rasool-i-Hashmi (SAWW)”

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Renowned Islamic Scholar & Philosopher Prof. Ahmad Rafique Akhtar visited National University of Modern Languages (NUML) on Monday and delivered a lecture on “Khas hy tarkeeb main qaum-i-Rasool-i-Hashmi (SAWW)”.

Rector NUML Major General (Retd) Shahid Mahmood Kayani, Director General NUML Brig Shahzad Munir, Pro Rectors, Deans, Directors, faculty members and large number of students also attended the lecture.

In his address Dr Rafique said that we should settle our priorities, believe in Allah with wholeheartedly and thanks Him for the blessings we have, and Allah will answer our prayers.

Prof. said that Ummat is not the same that Iqbal referred in his poems we are scattered as Ummat. He termed that Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) was not playing its due role to counter Gaza situation, this cannot be the quality of Ummat-i-Nabi SAWW.

Prof. Ahmad Rafique narrated the war principles of Islam and quoted few examples from the past that how Muslims treated the prisoners, property, women, and kids of the enemy in war and what Israel is doing, is not justified.