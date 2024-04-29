Prof. Ahmad Rafique Akhtar Visits NUML
Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2024 | 06:50 PM
Renowned Islamic Scholar & Philosopher Prof. Ahmad Rafique Akhtar visited National University of Modern Languages (NUML) on Monday and delivered a lecture on “Khas hy tarkeeb main qaum-i-Rasool-i-Hashmi (SAWW)”
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Renowned Islamic Scholar & Philosopher Prof. Ahmad Rafique Akhtar visited National University of Modern Languages (NUML) on Monday and delivered a lecture on “Khas hy tarkeeb main qaum-i-Rasool-i-Hashmi (SAWW)”.
Rector NUML Major General (Retd) Shahid Mahmood Kayani, Director General NUML Brig Shahzad Munir, Pro Rectors, Deans, Directors, faculty members and large number of students also attended the lecture.
In his address Dr Rafique said that we should settle our priorities, believe in Allah with wholeheartedly and thanks Him for the blessings we have, and Allah will answer our prayers.
Prof. said that Ummat is not the same that Iqbal referred in his poems we are scattered as Ummat. He termed that Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) was not playing its due role to counter Gaza situation, this cannot be the quality of Ummat-i-Nabi SAWW.
Prof. Ahmad Rafique narrated the war principles of Islam and quoted few examples from the past that how Muslims treated the prisoners, property, women, and kids of the enemy in war and what Israel is doing, is not justified.
Recent Stories
WASA MD orders arrangements for monsoon
Roti, naan prices to be ensured at all cost: commissioner
Madinah Governor receives Indonesian Ambassador
PPP always stood for strengthening democracy, upholding Parliament's supremacy: ..
Cleanup operation in Faisalabad
Interior Minister removes Director, Assistant Director over complaints at Passpo ..
Civil society, private sector & academia's collaboration with govt vital for dig ..
US, Egypt 'hopeful' of Gaza truce as envoys meet in Cairo
Meter tampering, gas theft main reasons behind over billing in Balochistan: Tara ..
JUI-F chief expresses concerns about state of democracy in Pakistan
COMSTECH linking Chinese institutions with OIC World: Prof. Choudhary
Four terrorists involved in suicide attack on Chinese in Besham arrested
More Stories From Pakistan
-
WASA MD orders arrangements for monsoon36 seconds ago
-
Roti, naan prices to be ensured at all cost: commissioner37 seconds ago
-
PPP always stood for strengthening democracy, upholding Parliament's supremacy: Patel40 seconds ago
-
Cleanup operation in Faisalabad42 seconds ago
-
Interior Minister removes Director, Assistant Director over complaints at Passport office17 minutes ago
-
Hot, dry weather predicted for Sindh21 minutes ago
-
CM vows merit-based system for officers’ appointment21 minutes ago
-
Two held, motorcycles seized21 minutes ago
-
Mayor Sukkur pays surprise visits to low lying areas, Municipal Corporation21 minutes ago
-
Civil society, private sector & academia's collaboration with govt vital for digital transformation: ..28 seconds ago
-
More rain-windstorm/thunderstorm likely at isolated places: PMD31 minutes ago
-
Officers to be transferred if fail to achieve target: Najmi Alam31 minutes ago