Air Defense Shoots Down 6 Drones In Russia's Kaluga Region - Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 03, 2023 | 10:50 AM

BELGOROD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) Air defense shot down six drones that were flying over Russia's Kaluga Region overnight, with no casualties or damage reported, governor Vladislav Shapsha said on Thursday.

"Overnight, six drones were shot down by air defense forces in the southwestern part of the Kaluga Region, while trying to fly over the region.

There are no casualties or damage," the governor wrote on Telegram.

Shapsha added that response services were operating at the site.

