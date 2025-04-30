Air France-KLM reduces losses in first quarter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Air France-KLM on Wednesday announced a loss of 249 million Euros ($283 million) for the first quarter of the year, down from more than 500 million euros in the same period last year.

The Franco-Dutch aviation group said its turnover had risen eight percent over the first quarter in 2024 to 7.

2 billion euros. It said losses had been cut through sustained demand for travel and lower fuel prices.

The group said it had 21.8 million passengers between January and March, up 4.5 percent from the first quarter last year.

Chief executive Benjamin Smith said ticket sales for summer travel had helped boost the carrier's finances.