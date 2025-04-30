Lukashenko Sends Birthday Greetings To UN Secretary General
Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2025 | 01:00 PM
MINSK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent birthday greetings to United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres.
“I am convinced that many achievements of the United Nations in the current difficult conditions have become possible thanks to your ability to organize the negotiation process, to unite like-minded and caring people around you. A distinctive feature of the UN Secretariat under your leadership is the continuous search for optimal solutions to a number of acute problems of our time,” the message of greetings reads,BelTA reported.
Aleksandr Lukashenko stressed that Belarus highly appreciates the personal contribution of António Guterres to this work and reaffirms its readiness to develop international cooperation while preserving the principles of sovereignty and non-interference in the internal affairs of each state.
“Minsk will consistently support your efforts and initiatives aimed at resolving and preventing conflicts, deepening interaction between the UN member states in overcoming global challenges and threats,” the president stressed.
The head of state wished António Guterres good health, happiness and successful realization of all plans. “I will be glad to welcome you in hospitable Belarus,” the Belarusian leader said.
