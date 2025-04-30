China To Handle 144 Mln Railway Passenger Trips Over May Day Holiday
Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2025 | 12:50 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) China's railway network is expected to handle approximately 144 million passenger trips during the eight-day May Day holiday travel rush, which kicked off on Tuesday, the national railway operator said.
The figure represents a year-on-year increase of 4.9 percent, according to China State Railway Group Co., Ltd.
Thursday is expected to see the peak passenger flow for the period, according to the group.
According to China's 12306 railway booking platform, popular destinations for the holiday include Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Chengdu, Hangzhou, Wuhan, Shenzhen, Xi'an, Nanjing and Zhengzhou.
Platform data also shows that Beijing-Shanghai, Xi'an-Chengdu, Beijing-Hohhot, Nanning-Guangzhou, Beijing-Shenyang, and Shenzhen-Hong Kong routes are among the most popular for the eight-day period.
To cater to this surge in traffic, China's rail authorities have scheduled additional train services, operating an average of more than 12,000 passenger trains each day, according to the railway operator.
It noted that actions such as the scheduling of additional high-speed sleeper trains have been taken to increase transport capacities in popular regions and at peak times.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025
PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..
Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?
Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers
Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers
Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan
Female student dies after falling from first floor of Kinnaird College in Lahore
PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global investment surge
Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti-Pakistan statement over Pahalg ..
Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on its own Sikh soldiers
More Stories From World
-
Baseball: Ohtani hits 7th homer, 1st as dad, as Dodgers beat Miami4 minutes ago
-
Air France-KLM reduces losses in first quarter4 minutes ago
-
China's manufacturing shrinks in April as trade war bites4 minutes ago
-
China to handle 144 mln railway passenger trips over May Day holiday4 minutes ago
-
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Chief Financial Officer of OpenAI14 minutes ago
-
Asian markets struggle as trade war hits China factory activity54 minutes ago
-
US threatens to quit Russia-Ukraine effort unless 'concrete proposals'1 hour ago
-
Jeep owner Stellantis suspends 2025 earnings forecast over tariffs1 hour ago
-
China's Shenzhou-19 astronauts return to Earth2 hours ago
-
Kyrgyz ambassador meets with speaker of Qatar's Parliament3 hours ago
-
'Beautiful job': Trump faithful applaud president at 100-day mark3 hours ago
-
Win or bust in Europa League for Amorim's Man Utd3 hours ago