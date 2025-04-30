Open Menu

Baseball: Ohtani Hits 7th Homer, 1st As Dad, As Dodgers Beat Miami

Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2025 | 12:50 PM

Baseball: Ohtani hits 7th homer, 1st as dad, as Dodgers beat Miami

LOS ANGELES, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Shohei Ohtani blasted a game-tying leadoff home run Tuesday to spark the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 15-2 demolition of the Miami Marlins.

Ohtani sent his opening pitch from right-hander Sandy Alcantara (2-3) 394 feet over the right field fence at Dodger Stadium for his seventh home run of the year and first since becoming a father.

"I hadn't hit a home run since the baby was born. I think it ended up being a good one," said Ohtani, who announced the arrival of his daughter on April 19.

The Dodgers took the lead later in the inning on an RBI double from Teoscar Hernandez, who drove in four runs in a 4-for-5 outing.

Ohtani finished 1-for-4 with two runs scored. The reigning National League MVP also recorded his eighth stolen base, snagging second after reaching on a walk in the second inning.

"I want to do whatever is required in any given situation," Ohtani said.

At PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Shota Imanaga pitched five-plus scoreless innings and Seiya Suzuki went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer as the Chicago Cubs took care of the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-0.

Imanaga (3-1) earned his third win of the season despite exiting early because of leg cramps. The Japanese left-hander struck out three while allowing six hits and a walk before being pulled with the Cubs leading 4-0 in the sixth.

Suzuki put the Cubs ahead 7-0 when he launched his seventh home run of the year, and Chicago's third of the game, high over center field with one out in the top of the seventh.

The Japanese designated hitter also had a double in the fourth and a triple in the ninth to finish a single shy of the cycle.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025

4 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sul ..

PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..

19 hours ago
 Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

19 hours ago
 Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big W ..

Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers

19 hours ago
 Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity ..

Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs

19 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 60 ..

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers

19 hours ago
 Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan

20 hours ago
 Female student dies after falling from first floor ..

Female student dies after falling from first floor of Kinnaird College in Lahore

20 hours ago
 PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global i ..

PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global investment surge

20 hours ago
 Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti- ..

Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti-Pakistan statement over Pahalg ..

20 hours ago
 Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on ..

Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on its own Sikh soldiers

20 hours ago

More Stories From World