Baseball: Ohtani hits 7th homer, 1st as dad, as Dodgers beat Miami

LOS ANGELES, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Shohei Ohtani blasted a game-tying leadoff home run Tuesday to spark the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 15-2 demolition of the Miami Marlins.

Ohtani sent his opening pitch from right-hander Sandy Alcantara (2-3) 394 feet over the right field fence at Dodger Stadium for his seventh home run of the year and first since becoming a father.

"I hadn't hit a home run since the baby was born. I think it ended up being a good one," said Ohtani, who announced the arrival of his daughter on April 19.

The Dodgers took the lead later in the inning on an RBI double from Teoscar Hernandez, who drove in four runs in a 4-for-5 outing.

Ohtani finished 1-for-4 with two runs scored. The reigning National League MVP also recorded his eighth stolen base, snagging second after reaching on a walk in the second inning.

"I want to do whatever is required in any given situation," Ohtani said.

At PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Shota Imanaga pitched five-plus scoreless innings and Seiya Suzuki went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer as the Chicago Cubs took care of the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-0.

Imanaga (3-1) earned his third win of the season despite exiting early because of leg cramps. The Japanese left-hander struck out three while allowing six hits and a walk before being pulled with the Cubs leading 4-0 in the sixth.

Suzuki put the Cubs ahead 7-0 when he launched his seventh home run of the year, and Chicago's third of the game, high over center field with one out in the top of the seventh.

The Japanese designated hitter also had a double in the fourth and a triple in the ninth to finish a single shy of the cycle.