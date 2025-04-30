Baseball: Ohtani Hits 7th Homer, 1st As Dad, As Dodgers Beat Miami
Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2025 | 12:50 PM
LOS ANGELES, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Shohei Ohtani blasted a game-tying leadoff home run Tuesday to spark the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 15-2 demolition of the Miami Marlins.
Ohtani sent his opening pitch from right-hander Sandy Alcantara (2-3) 394 feet over the right field fence at Dodger Stadium for his seventh home run of the year and first since becoming a father.
"I hadn't hit a home run since the baby was born. I think it ended up being a good one," said Ohtani, who announced the arrival of his daughter on April 19.
The Dodgers took the lead later in the inning on an RBI double from Teoscar Hernandez, who drove in four runs in a 4-for-5 outing.
Ohtani finished 1-for-4 with two runs scored. The reigning National League MVP also recorded his eighth stolen base, snagging second after reaching on a walk in the second inning.
"I want to do whatever is required in any given situation," Ohtani said.
At PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Shota Imanaga pitched five-plus scoreless innings and Seiya Suzuki went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer as the Chicago Cubs took care of the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-0.
Imanaga (3-1) earned his third win of the season despite exiting early because of leg cramps. The Japanese left-hander struck out three while allowing six hits and a walk before being pulled with the Cubs leading 4-0 in the sixth.
Suzuki put the Cubs ahead 7-0 when he launched his seventh home run of the year, and Chicago's third of the game, high over center field with one out in the top of the seventh.
The Japanese designated hitter also had a double in the fourth and a triple in the ninth to finish a single shy of the cycle.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025
PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..
Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?
Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers
Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers
Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan
Female student dies after falling from first floor of Kinnaird College in Lahore
PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global investment surge
Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti-Pakistan statement over Pahalg ..
Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on its own Sikh soldiers
More Stories From World
-
Baseball: Ohtani hits 7th homer, 1st as dad, as Dodgers beat Miami4 minutes ago
-
Air France-KLM reduces losses in first quarter4 minutes ago
-
China's manufacturing shrinks in April as trade war bites5 minutes ago
-
China to handle 144 mln railway passenger trips over May Day holiday5 minutes ago
-
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Chief Financial Officer of OpenAI15 minutes ago
-
Asian markets struggle as trade war hits China factory activity54 minutes ago
-
US threatens to quit Russia-Ukraine effort unless 'concrete proposals'1 hour ago
-
Jeep owner Stellantis suspends 2025 earnings forecast over tariffs1 hour ago
-
China's Shenzhou-19 astronauts return to Earth2 hours ago
-
Kyrgyz ambassador meets with speaker of Qatar's Parliament3 hours ago
-
'Beautiful job': Trump faithful applaud president at 100-day mark3 hours ago
-
Win or bust in Europa League for Amorim's Man Utd3 hours ago