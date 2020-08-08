UrduPoint.com
Air India Passenger Plane Rolls Off Runway In State Of Kerala - Reports

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 12:10 AM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) An Air India plane with passengers on board rolled off the runway in the city of Kozhikode in the Indian state of Kerala, Indian media reported on Friday.

According to the Indian news agencies, the front of the plane and the pilot cabin are completely destroyed.

The plane reportedly arrived from Dubai and carried somewhere between 170 and 194 passengers.

