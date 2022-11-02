Air Raid Alert Issued in Four Ukrainian Regions - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) An air raid alert has been issued in the Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk regions of Ukraine, according to the online air raid warning map of the Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Russia began striking Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, two days after Ukraine's terrorist attack on Russia's Crimean Bridge.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the Ukrainian attack on the bridge aimed to destroy Russian civilian infrastructure. According to him, Kiev has put itself on a par with the most odious terrorist groups, and it is impossible to leave the crimes of the Kiev regime unanswered any longer.