Air Raid Alerts Go Off Throughout Ukraine - Reports

Sumaira FH Published October 18, 2022 | 10:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) Air raid alerts sounded throughout Ukraine on Tuesday morning, Ukrainian media reported.

The authorities of the Kiev, Cherkasy, Poltava, Odesa, Chernihiv, Chernivtsi and Rivne regions confirmed the information about the air raid alerts to the online news outlet Strana.ua.

The authorities of Kryvyi Rih said that there was an explosion in the northern part of the city.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure used by the military have been carried out since last week in response to the crimes committed by Kiev against Russian civilian infrastructure. Residents of several Ukrainian regions were asked to save electricity and minimize consumption during peak hours.

