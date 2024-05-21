Open Menu

Jeddah: Salik Praises Saudi Arabia For Exemplary Hajj Arrangements

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2024 | 04:10 PM

JEDDAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Chaudhry Salik Hussain praised Saudi Arabia for its exemplary arrangements for Hajj 2024 during a meeting with Saudi Minister for Hajj and Umrah Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah here on Tuesday.

The meeting focused on bilateral matters and the meticulous preparations for the upcoming Hajj.

Accompanying Chaudhry Salik were Additional Secretary Dr Ata-ur-Rehman and Director General (Hajj) and Head of the Pakistan Hajj Mission Abdul Wahab Soomro.

Chaudhry Salik commended the Kingdom for its extensive and exemplary arrangements made for the millions of Hajj pilgrims, gathering in Makkah for a five-day communion with Allah Almighty to seek forgiveness for their sins and invoke His blessings, starting from the 8th of Zilhajj.

The federal minister expressed gratitude for the Saudi government's excellent cooperation in providing services to Pakistani pilgrims.

He also informed the Saudi minister about significant progress in establishing new Pakistan House buildings in Makkah and Madinah.

However, he expressed concern over the delay in transportation contracts for 40,000 private Hajj pilgrims, which were still pending.

In response, the Saudi minister assured that all contracts would be finalized within the next four days.

Chaudhry Salik emphasized that Pakistani Hajj group operators must adhere to Saudi guidelines and complete the necessary formalities to prevent any inconvenience for the pilgrims.

He warned that stern action would be taken against any private Hajj group operators who failed to fulfill their responsibilities.

The meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere, with both sides emphasizing the importance of cooperation and coordination to ensure a smooth and spiritually fulfilling Hajj experience for all pilgrims.

