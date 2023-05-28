Air Raid Sirens Go Off in Several Regions of Ukraine, Including Kiev - Authorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2023) Air raid warnings were issued in multiple regions of Ukraine late on Saturday night, including Kiev, according to air raid data from the country's Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Air raid sirens went off in the Ukrainian region of Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kiev, as well as the Ukraine-controlled parts of Kherson region, shortly after midnight, the ministry's online map showed.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge).

In February, the head of Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenergo said that direct damage to Ukraine's energy infrastructure caused by Russian strikes may amount to hundreds of millions of Dollars, with economic losses ranging in billions.