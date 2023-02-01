MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) Air raid warnings have been issued in the Sumy and Chernihiv regions of Ukraine, according to the online air raid alert map of the Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Air raid sirens sounded three times across the country on Tuesday.

Russia began striking Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, 2022, two days after Ukraine's terrorist attack on Russia's Crimean Bridge. The strikes have targeted power, defense industry, military command and communications facilities across Ukraine.