Airbus Says Vietjet To Buy 20 Wide-body A330-900 Planes
Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2024 | 09:40 AM
Singapore, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) European aviation giant Airbus said Thursday that Vietnamese airline Vietjet Air has agreed to buy 20 of its A330-900 planes.
Vietjet signed a memorandum of understanding with Airbus for the wide-body aircraft, which will replace its current fleet of leased A330-300 planes, Airbus said in a statement.
"We are excited to work with Vietjet on the next phase of the carrier's expansion," said Christian Scherer, chief executive of Airbus's commercial aircraft business.
When finalised, the order will be Vietjet's largest-ever widebody purchase, the airline said.
Benoit de Saint-Exupery, executive vice president of sales at Airbus's commercial aircraft business, described the deal as a "commitment to purchase" by Vietjet during a briefing at the Singapore Airshow.
Exupery said the firm expects the deal to be finalised "in the next few weeks", and the first delivery will be in 2026.
Budget airline Vietjet operates a fleet of 110 aircraft on about 30 international routes.
The new aircraft will operate on the carrier's growing long-range network, as well as on high-capacity regional services.
They will replace the carrier's current fleet of leased A330-300s, as well as provide for network expansion.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2024
Afghanistan win three-run thriller, but Sri Lanka take T20 series
Caretaker Minister for National Food Security and Research Dr Kausar Abdullah Ma ..
AJK observes Mother Language Day
Australian High Commissioner calls on Maryam Nawaz
AJK PM forms a committee for transparent purchase of medicines for public sector ..
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq urges UN to take measure ..
'It's frightening': YouTubers split over OpenAI's video tool Sora
Caretaker CM Punjab visits stadium to watch PSL
Commercial spaceship set for lunar touchdown, in test for US industry
Lahore Literary Festival to start from 23rd
More Stories From World
-
Brazil condemns 'paralysis' on Gaza, Ukraine at tense G20 meeting1 hour ago
-
US heads back to the Moon -- with a commercial spaceship1 hour ago
-
Two dead, two hurt in Dutch bridge accident1 hour ago
-
Two dozen dead in Venezuela illegal mine collapse1 hour ago
-
Senegal candidates decry delay in setting new poll date2 hours ago
-
Boeing replaces 737 MAX chief after January mid-air scare2 hours ago
-
Tokyo stocks near record high after Nvidia earnings2 hours ago
-
Ronaldo scores as Al Nassr ease into Champions League quarters8 hours ago
-
Venezuela mine collapse may have killed as many as 25: mayor8 hours ago
-
Boeing replaces 737 MAX chief after January mid-air scare8 hours ago
-
Harris returns as Millwall boss to replace sacked Edwards8 hours ago
-
Arteta sticks with winning formula for Porto trip8 hours ago