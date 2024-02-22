Open Menu

Airbus Says Vietjet To Buy 20 Wide-body A330-900 Planes

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2024 | 09:40 AM

Airbus says Vietjet to buy 20 wide-body A330-900 planes

Singapore, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) European aviation giant Airbus said Thursday that Vietnamese airline Vietjet Air has agreed to buy 20 of its A330-900 planes.

Vietjet signed a memorandum of understanding with Airbus for the wide-body aircraft, which will replace its current fleet of leased A330-300 planes, Airbus said in a statement.

"We are excited to work with Vietjet on the next phase of the carrier's expansion," said Christian Scherer, chief executive of Airbus's commercial aircraft business.

When finalised, the order will be Vietjet's largest-ever widebody purchase, the airline said.

Benoit de Saint-Exupery, executive vice president of sales at Airbus's commercial aircraft business, described the deal as a "commitment to purchase" by Vietjet during a briefing at the Singapore Airshow.

Exupery said the firm expects the deal to be finalised "in the next few weeks", and the first delivery will be in 2026.

Budget airline Vietjet operates a fleet of 110 aircraft on about 30 international routes.

The new aircraft will operate on the carrier's growing long-range network, as well as on high-capacity regional services.

They will replace the carrier's current fleet of leased A330-300s, as well as provide for network expansion.

Related Topics

Business Budget Buy Singapore Christian

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 February 2024

22 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2024

1 hour ago
 Afghanistan win three-run thriller, but Sri Lanka ..

Afghanistan win three-run thriller, but Sri Lanka take T20 series

10 hours ago
 Caretaker Minister for National Food Security and ..

Caretaker Minister for National Food Security and Research Dr Kausar Abdullah Ma ..

10 hours ago
 AJK observes Mother Language Day

AJK observes Mother Language Day

10 hours ago
 Australian High Commissioner calls on Maryam Nawaz

Australian High Commissioner calls on Maryam Nawaz

10 hours ago
AJK PM forms a committee for transparent purchase ..

AJK PM forms a committee for transparent purchase of medicines for public sector ..

10 hours ago
 Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar u ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq urges UN to take measure ..

10 hours ago
 'It's frightening': YouTubers split over OpenAI's ..

'It's frightening': YouTubers split over OpenAI's video tool Sora

10 hours ago
 Caretaker CM Punjab visits stadium to watch PSL

Caretaker CM Punjab visits stadium to watch PSL

10 hours ago
 Commercial spaceship set for lunar touchdown, in t ..

Commercial spaceship set for lunar touchdown, in test for US industry

10 hours ago
 Lahore Literary Festival to start from 23rd

Lahore Literary Festival to start from 23rd

10 hours ago

More Stories From World