Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open Results - 3rd Update

Published May 01, 2024

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) results from the ATP/WTA Madrid Open on Tuesday (x denotes seeding):

Men

4th rd

Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x2) bt Jan-Lennard Struff (GER x23) 6-3, 6-7 (5/7), 7-6 (7/4)

Jannik Sinner (ITA x1) bt Karen Khachanov (RUS x16) 5-7, 6-3, 6-3

Daniil Medvedev (RUS x3) bt Alexander Bublik (KAZ x17) 7-6 (7/3), 6-4

Taylor Fritz (USA x12) bt Hubert Hurkacz (POL x8) 7-6 (7/2), 6-4

Francisco Cerundolo (ARG x21) bt Alexander Zverev (GER x4) 6-3, 6-4

Andrey Rublev (RUS x7) bt Tallon Griekspoor (NED x24) 6-2, 6-4

Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) bt Casper Ruud (NOR x5) 6-4, 7-5

Women

Quarter-finals

Madison Keys (USA x18) bt Ons Jabeur (TUN x8) 0-6, 7-5, 6-1

Iga Swiatek (POL x1) bt Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA x11) 4-6, 6-0, 6-2

