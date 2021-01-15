Algeria Extends COVID-Related Lockdown in 29 Out of 48 Provinces for 15 Days - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) Algeria's authorities have decided to extend a partial lockdown in 29 out of 48 provinces across the country for 15 more days starting Saturday as part of measures to fight the coronavirus pandemic, the national APS news agency reported on Thursday.

In December, a curfew from 8 p.m. till 5 a.m. was in force in 34 provinces.

According to the news agency, the restrictions apply to the provinces of Algiers, Blida, Oran, Tebessa and Tizi Ouzou, among others.

Local authorities, meanwhile, are allowed to take all the necessary measures in accordance with the epidemiological situation in a particular province, including the introduction of quarantine or adjusting its duration in certain areas if new epicenters of COVID-19 are detected.

To date, Algeria has registered more than 103,000 cases of the coronavirus, including 2,822 fatalities and nearly 70,000 recoveries.