Algeria Launches 1st Phase Of Mass Vaccination Campaign Against COVID-19 - Reports

Sat 30th January 2021

The first phase of the mass vaccination campaign against the novel coronavirus has been launched in Algeria after the country received the first shipment of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, national media reported on Saturday

According to the Radion Algerie broadcaster, the first phase began in the country's northern province of Blida under the supervision of Health Minister Abderrahmane Benbouzid.

In late December, Algeria signed a contract with Russia on the supply of Sputnik V and later became the first African nation to register the Russian vaccine. According to the spokesman of the Algerian Coronavirus Monitoring and Follow-up Committee, Jamal Furar, the country expects to receive about 500,000 doses of Sputnik V in January.

