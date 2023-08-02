Algerian Foreign Ministry Says Opposes Military Intervention in Niger

TUNIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) Algeria warns against attempts at military intervention in Niger and advocates the restoration of the constitutional order in the country by peaceful means, the Algerian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Algeria warns and calls for restraint regarding the intentions of foreign military intervention in Niger ... which will be a factor that complicates and increases the danger of the current crisis," the ministry said in a statement.

Algeria supports the restoration of the constitutional order in Niger and the return to power of President Mohamed Bazoum, as the legitimate leader of the country, the statement read, adding that restoration of the order in Niger should be carried out by peaceful means so that "Niger and the entire region do not face a lack of security and stability.

"

On July 26, members of the Nigerien presidential guard said in a statement broadcast on national television that they had overthrown President Mohamed Bazoum, closed the borders and imposed a curfew in the country "until further notice." The guard's commander, Abdourahmane Tchiani, proclaimed himself the country's new leader.

On Sunday, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) gave Niger's coup leaders one week to reinstate the detained president or it would use "all measures," including military, to restore order in the African nation. Moreover, ECOWAS suspended all financial aid to Niger, froze the assets of the rebels, their families and supporters, and imposed a ban on commercial flights to and from the country. France and the European Union decided on Tuesday to evacuate its citizens.