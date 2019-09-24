All Russian Sailors Freed From Captivity in Cameroon Return Home - Source

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) All the Russian sailors that were freed after weeks of captivity in Cameroon have returned home, a source at the employing company told Sputnik on Tuesday.

A multipurpose cargo vessel belonging to German company MarConsult Schiffahrt, the Marmalaita, which sails under the flag of Antigua and Barbuda, was attacked by pirates off the cost of Cameroon on August 15. The pirates abducted eight out of the total 12 crew members, including three Russians.

"Everyone has returned ... They are home already," the source said, adding that two sailors arrived in Moscow the day before, from where they traveled to the cities of Murmansk and Vladivostok, and the third Russian flew directly to St.

Petersburg.

Earlier, a source told Sputnik that the sailors were expected to undergo a medical examination upon their return to Russia, including psychological counseling.

After the kidnapping incident, the Russian Seamen's Union called for the creation of an international independent anti-piracy organization with the support of the United Nations. Over the past year, several armed attacks on merchant ships have occurred in the Gulf of Guinea, including crew abductions.