Almost All Energy Deals Struck at UK-Africa Summit Involve Oil, Gas - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) Despite the pledge by the United Kingdom to support clean energy in Africa, more than 90 percent of all energy sector deals struck at the UK-Africa investment summit held on Monday in London involved fossil fuels, The Guardian reported on Friday.

The UK Government pledged to "enable Africa's clean energy potential" in a statement following the Monday summit.

According to the newspaper, the energy sector deals signed during the summit were worth at least 2 billion Pounds ($2.

6 billion). Neither the official statement nor a press release by the government mentioned these numbers, according to the newspaper.

Only eight percent in such deals were related to renewable resources, the paper continued, adding that the biggest agreements were for projects linked to solar power in Uganda and Kenya.

In contrast, the deals for fossil fuel contracts in Kenya, Nigeria, Mozambique, Nigeria and Cote d'Ivoire considerably surpassed investments in Africa's clean energy.