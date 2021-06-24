Almost Half of US Voters Say Anti-Law Enforcement Protests Harmed Public Safety - Poll

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Forty-nine percent of likely US voters say the anti-police protests that occurred in the United States in 2020 have have hurt public safety, a new Rasmussen Reports poll revealed on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) Forty-nine percent of likely US voters say the anti-police protests that occurred in the United States in 2020 have have hurt public safety, a new Rasmussen Reports poll revealed on Thursday.

"A new national telephone and online survey by Rasmussen Reports finds that 49 percent of Likely US Voters last year's protests against the police hurt public safety," the company said in a release accompanying the poll.

Another 22 percent said the protests helped public safety and 21 percent said they did not make much difference to public safety, the release said.

The poll was released one day prior to the sentencing of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the killing of George Floyd, whose deaths prompted protests - and riots - throughout the United States and demands to defund the police.