Togo Leader Gnassingbe Follows Father's Political Playbook
Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2024 | 12:00 PM
Lome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) When Togo's lawmakers passed a new constitution this month, opposition leaders quickly rejected the reform as another ploy by President Faure Gnassingbe to extend his family's more than five-decade grip on power.
The amended constitution creates a new role of president of the council of ministers, a position critics say is tailor-made for Gnassingbe to avoid presidential term limits and stay in office.
After several delays, Togolese go to the polls on Monday to elect new lawmakers, who opposition parties say will, under the new magna carta, almost certainly maintain the Gnassingbe political dynasty.
Gnassingbe was put in power by the military in 2005 when his father Gnassingbe Eyadema suddenly died after ruling for nearly four decades.
He was seen as a malleable 38-year-old but quickly consolidated himself at the helm of the small West African nation, sandwiched between Benin and Ghana.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2024
ICC Womens T20 World Cup Qualifier, Match 2: Ireland Women open with Comfortable ..
Robinson, bowlers help New Zealand go 2-1 up against Pakistan
Shahzeb Chachar to hold khuli kachehri on April 26
Heatwave amid Israel's aggression in Gaza brings new misery, disease risk
Tourism must change, mayor says as Venice launches entry fee
Court adjourns Judicial Complex attack case till May 17
Nasreen Noori’s book ‘Popatan Jahra Khwab’ launched
Wafaqi Mohtasib inspection team visits Excise and taxation office
AJLAC announces 5th Conference titled ‘People’s Mandate: Safeguarding Civil ..
Pak-US officials engage to enhance trade, investment ties
More Stories From World
-
China ready to work with Pakistan to promote practical cooperation under CPEC, GDI: Luo Zhaohui15 minutes ago
-
Indian election resumes as heatwave hits voters15 minutes ago
-
United by grief, families of Boeing crash victims demand justice45 minutes ago
-
Microsoft expands its AI empire abroad55 minutes ago
-
China ready to work with Pakistan to promote practical cooperation under CPEC, GDI: Luo Zhaohui55 minutes ago
-
Nuggets push Lakers to brink as Embiid's 50 points lead Sixers over Knicks1 hour ago
-
Man City in title groove as Arsenal face Spurs test1 hour ago
-
Philippine settlement submerged by dam reappears due to drought1 hour ago
-
ByteDance says 'no plans' to sell TikTok after US ban law2 hours ago
-
Oil: 'Mother of corruption' in Venezuela2 hours ago
-
ECO General Secretary urges member nations to embrace cultural wealth2 hours ago
-
China warns Blinken over deteriorating ties in talks2 hours ago