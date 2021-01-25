Ambulance Calls in Vladivostok Unanswered Due to Roads Blocked by Pro-Navalny Protesters

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) Ambulance workers could not get through to a 9-month-old child and failed to respond to other urgent calls in Russia's Vladivostok because roads were blocked by protesters during the unauthorized demonstrations held in support of opposition figure Alexey Navalny.

The Primorsky Territory Interior Ministry said in a statement that a criminal case has been opened in Vladivostok over the road blocking, which put the lives of local residents in danger.

"Starting from 14:00 [04:00 GMT on Saturday] an ambulance could not get through to four urgent calls, one of them was for a 9-month-old baby, as well as for seriously ill patients with pneumonia," Vladivostok ambulance workers said, adding that four ambulance cars were stuck in traffic resulting from blocked roads for several hours.

According to local authorities, about 500 people participated in the unauthorized pro-Navalny rallies held in the city on Saturday.

There were 12 teenagers among those detained, all of them have already been released.

Chairman of the Russian Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights Valery Fadeyev said there were no violations during the detentions made at the Saturday unauthorized demonstrations held across Russia in support of opposition figure Alexey Navalny.

The chairman stressed the importance of holding a thorough investigation into calls for minors to take part in the unauthorized protests. Such calls have been widely recorded on social media, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

Navalny was detained in Moscow earlier in January upon his arrival at Sheremetyevo International Airport. Prior to Navalny's return to Russia from Germany, where he was treated for his alleged poisoning, the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service warned it would arrest him for probation violations as he was previously found guilty of committing two administrative offenses.