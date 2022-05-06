UrduPoint.com

Ambushes Leave 11 Dead In Burkina Faso: Army

Published May 06, 2022

Seven soldiers and four back-up troops have been killed in two ambushes in Burkina Faso's troubled north, the army said

Ouagadougou, May 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :Seven soldiers and four back-up troops have been killed in two ambushes in Burkina Faso's troubled north, the army said.

The first attack near the town of Solle on Thursday led to the deaths of two soldiers and four civilian volunteers helping the army while five paramilitary troops perished in another raid the same day at Ouanobe, the army said in a statement received Friday.

The ambushes were staged by "terrorists," according to the army, using a term to signify militants groups active in Burkina Faso's north.

Nine people were wounded, it said, adding that the bodies of some 20 attackers had been found during clean-up operations.

Weapons, ammunition, transport and communication equipment were also seized or destroyed.

Militants groups affiliated with Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State group have regularly carried out attacks in northern and eastern Burkina Faso since 2015, killing more than 2,000 people and displacing almost two million.

