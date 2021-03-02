Angela Merkel proposes easing some virus curbs in Germany from Monday

German Chancellor Angela Merkel wants to allow more socialising between households from next week as part of plans to gradually loosen virus curbs in the Covid-weary nation, a draft text showed Tuesday

Private get-togethers between two households, not exceeding five adults, will be allowed again "from March 8", according to the document seen by AFP. It also proposes that flower shops, book stores and garden centres reopen soon.

The text has yet to be agreed by Germany's 16 regional premiers, who are due to hold talks with Merkel on Wednesday.