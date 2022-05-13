Ankara Says Zelenskyy Ready to Meet With Putin Through Mediation of Erdogan

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is ready for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in a meeting mediated by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Friday

"During our visit to Kiev, I also had a meeting with Zelenskyy. He thanked Turkey for its constructive and balanced attitude, as well as support that Turkey provides to Ukraine. Zelenskyy stressed that they have full confidence in Turkey. In addition, Zelenskyy confirmed that he is ready to meet with Putin through the mediation of our president," Kalin said in an interview with Turkiye Gazetesi newspaper.

On Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the negotiation process between Russia and Ukraine is very slow and inefficient as no mediators are currently involved.

The Russia-Ukraine talks began in late February, shortly after Russia sent troops to Ukraine. The delegations of both countries have met twice in Belarus and once in Turkey, after which the negotiation appeared stalled. Among other issues, the delegations discussed the possibility of Ukraine committing to neutrality outside NATO in exchange for security guarantees from countries of its choice.