UrduPoint.com

Ankara Says Zelenskyy Ready To Meet With Putin Through Mediation Of Erdogan

Umer Jamshaid Published May 13, 2022 | 06:39 PM

Ankara Says Zelenskyy Ready to Meet With Putin Through Mediation of Erdogan

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is ready for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in a meeting mediated by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Friday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is ready for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in a meeting mediated by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Friday.

"During our visit to Kiev, I also had a meeting with Zelenskyy. He thanked Turkey for its constructive and balanced attitude, as well as support that Turkey provides to Ukraine. Zelenskyy stressed that they have full confidence in Turkey. In addition, Zelenskyy confirmed that he is ready to meet with Putin through the mediation of our president," Kalin said in an interview with Turkiye Gazetesi newspaper.

On Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the negotiation process between Russia and Ukraine is very slow and inefficient as no mediators are currently involved.

The Russia-Ukraine talks began in late February, shortly after Russia sent troops to Ukraine. The delegations of both countries have met twice in Belarus and once in Turkey, after which the negotiation appeared stalled. Among other issues, the delegations discussed the possibility of Ukraine committing to neutrality outside NATO in exchange for security guarantees from countries of its choice.

Related Topics

NATO Exchange Ukraine Russia Turkey Visit Vladimir Putin Kiev Belarus Tayyip Erdogan February From

Recent Stories

Immediate general elections is the only solution o ..

Immediate general elections is the only solution of the political crises: Barris ..

50 seconds ago
 Imran Khan was trained to hatch conspiracies: Shaz ..

Imran Khan was trained to hatch conspiracies: Shazia Marri

52 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court extends stay against PEMRA's ..

Islamabad High Court extends stay against PEMRA's notification

53 seconds ago
 Human capital investments to bring sustainable dev ..

Human capital investments to bring sustainable development: Dr. Ayesha

55 seconds ago
 China able to conducts nearly 57 mln nucleic acid ..

China able to conducts nearly 57 mln nucleic acid testings daily

4 minutes ago
 Beijing reports 51 new local COVID-19 infections

Beijing reports 51 new local COVID-19 infections

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.