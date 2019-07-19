UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Antarctic Treaty Consultative Meeting Participants Adopt Prague Declaration - Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 37 seconds ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 04:09 PM

Antarctic Treaty Consultative Meeting Participants Adopt Prague Declaration - Moscow

The participants of the Antarctic Treaty Consultative Meeting (ATCM) have unanimously adopted the Prague Declaration, which summarized the outcome of their recent consultations in the Czech capital, the Russian Foreign Ministry's press service announced on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) The participants of the Antarctic Treaty Consultative Meeting (ATCM) have unanimously adopted the Prague Declaration, which summarized the outcome of their recent consultations in the Czech capital, the Russian Foreign Ministry's press service announced on Friday.

The 42th Antarctic Treaty Consultative Meeting was held in Prague from July 1-11. During the ATCM, a broad range of issues regarding the functioning of the Antarctic Treaty System (ATS) and regulation of activities in this region were discussed, including scientific research, air control operations, as well as the regulation of tourist or any other non-governmental activities.

"All participants of the ATCM have confirmed their commitment to the treaty's provisions and other instruments of the Antarctic Treaty System.

Such unanimity of views has, in many ways, determined the constructive and markedly amicable atmosphere at the meeting," the press service said.

The ATS was designed to create a legal and organizational framework to regulate the signatories' activity on the continent and to solve all emerging disputes. The system is based on the 1959 Antarctic Treaty and the Antarctic Treaty Consultative Meetings, during which the parties concerned exchange data, have consultations regarding their interests and decide on measures that support the principles of the treaty. A total of 54 countries have signed the Antarctic Treaty so far.

Related Topics

Exchange Russia Prague July All From

Recent Stories

UAE denounces terrorist attack near Kabul Universi ..

10 minutes ago

Sohail bin Qayyum, Tariq elected as President, GS ..

33 seconds ago

Chinese State Councilor to visit Brazil,Chile

35 seconds ago

Operation against encroachment, wall chalking in M ..

42 seconds ago

New wave of young Ukrainians shakes up parliamenta ..

45 seconds ago

Zaki Nusseibeh: UAE places cultural exchanges with ..

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.