Antarctic Treaty Consultative Meeting Participants Adopt Prague Declaration - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) The participants of the Antarctic Treaty Consultative Meeting (ATCM) have unanimously adopted the Prague Declaration, which summarized the outcome of their recent consultations in the Czech capital, the Russian Foreign Ministry's press service announced on Friday.

The 42th Antarctic Treaty Consultative Meeting was held in Prague from July 1-11. During the ATCM, a broad range of issues regarding the functioning of the Antarctic Treaty System (ATS) and regulation of activities in this region were discussed, including scientific research, air control operations, as well as the regulation of tourist or any other non-governmental activities.

"All participants of the ATCM have confirmed their commitment to the treaty's provisions and other instruments of the Antarctic Treaty System.

Such unanimity of views has, in many ways, determined the constructive and markedly amicable atmosphere at the meeting," the press service said.

The ATS was designed to create a legal and organizational framework to regulate the signatories' activity on the continent and to solve all emerging disputes. The system is based on the 1959 Antarctic Treaty and the Antarctic Treaty Consultative Meetings, during which the parties concerned exchange data, have consultations regarding their interests and decide on measures that support the principles of the treaty. A total of 54 countries have signed the Antarctic Treaty so far.