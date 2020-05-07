UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Apple $10Mln Grant Lets Maker Of COVID-19 Test Sampling Kit Maker Expand Production

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 10:00 PM

Apple $10Mln Grant Lets Maker of COVID-19 Test Sampling Kit Maker Expand Production

A $10 million award to COPAN Diagnostics, a leading manufacturer of sample collection kits critical for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) testing, will allow the company to boost supplies of the kits for hospitals and other healthcare providers in the United States, Apple announced in a press release on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) A $10 million award to COPAN Diagnostics, a leading manufacturer of sample collection kits critical for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) testing, will allow the company to boost supplies of the kits for hospitals and other healthcare providers in the United States, Apple announced in a press release on Monday.

"Apple today announced it is awarding $10 million from its Advanced Manufacturing Fund to COPAN Diagnostics," the release said. "This funding will allow COPAN Diagnostics to rapidly accelerate their supply of sample collection kits for hospitals across the United States, expanding production from several thousand today to more than one million kits per week by early July.

"

In addition to the $10 million, Apple is also sourcing equipment and materials for COPAN from companies across the US, including equipment Apple is helping design from K2 Kinetics, based in York, Pennsylvania, and MWES in Waukesha, Wisconsin, the release said.

COPAN is a leading global player in the field of specimen collection and preservation for infectious disease diagnostics. The company's sample collection kits have revolutionized the diagnostic industry and play a critical role in the COVID-19 testing process, according to the release.

Related Topics

Company York Waukesha United States July Apple From Industry Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia’s coronavirus cases rise by 11,231 over p ..

31 minutes ago

Emirates Airline Foundation uses 132 million Skywa ..

46 minutes ago

Sharjah Police organises 4th Media Forum remotely

1 hour ago

Small change and Skywards Miles help Emirates make ..

2 hours ago

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Talks Joint Projec ..

1 minute ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Saudi Arabia Rises by ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.