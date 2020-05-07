Apple $10Mln Grant Lets Maker of COVID-19 Test Sampling Kit Maker Expand Production

A $10 million award to COPAN Diagnostics, a leading manufacturer of sample collection kits critical for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) testing, will allow the company to boost supplies of the kits for hospitals and other healthcare providers in the United States, Apple announced in a press release on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) A $10 million award to COPAN Diagnostics, a leading manufacturer of sample collection kits critical for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) testing, will allow the company to boost supplies of the kits for hospitals and other healthcare providers in the United States, Apple announced in a press release on Monday.

"Apple today announced it is awarding $10 million from its Advanced Manufacturing Fund to COPAN Diagnostics," the release said. "This funding will allow COPAN Diagnostics to rapidly accelerate their supply of sample collection kits for hospitals across the United States, expanding production from several thousand today to more than one million kits per week by early July.

"

In addition to the $10 million, Apple is also sourcing equipment and materials for COPAN from companies across the US, including equipment Apple is helping design from K2 Kinetics, based in York, Pennsylvania, and MWES in Waukesha, Wisconsin, the release said.

COPAN is a leading global player in the field of specimen collection and preservation for infectious disease diagnostics. The company's sample collection kits have revolutionized the diagnostic industry and play a critical role in the COVID-19 testing process, according to the release.