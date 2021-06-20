UrduPoint.com
Argentina Reports First Confirmed Case Of 'Black Fungus' In Woman Who Had Coronavirus

19 minutes ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 10:10 AM

Argentina Reports First Confirmed Case of 'Black Fungus' in Woman Who Had Coronavirus

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2021) The first case of mucormycosis, also known as the "black fungus," has been confirmed in Argentina, the country's health ministry informs.

"The Ministry of Health of the Nation informs that the first notification was received by the National Health Surveillance System ((SNVS-SISA) of a case of mucormycosis, known as "black fungus," associated with a patient from [the province of] Formosa who had COVID-19," the ministry said on Saturday.

The patient is a 47-year-old woman with a history of high blood pressure and type II diabetes. She experienced the onset of coronavirus symptoms on May 11 and was tested for mucormycosis earlier in June.

Argentina's health ministry says the death of a person in the province of Buenos Aires is also being investigated as a potential mucormycosis case.

Mucormycosis is a rare fungal infection with a mortality rate between 50 and 94 percent, depending on the stage of the illness. People with diabetes and those with a compromised immune system, such as those recovering from COVID-19, are at a greater risk of contracting "black fungus." India has reported thousands of cases of the rare infection amid recovering coronavirus patients.

More Stories From World

